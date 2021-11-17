By January 6, Steve Bannon’s lawyer has denounced the ‘Vindictive’ prosecution.

The lawyer for Steve Bannon, the former Donald Trump strategist who refused to answer a subpoena from the committee on January 6, has stated that his client will not be given a fair hearing in the investigation into the rioting in the US Capitol.

David Schoen also told Newsmax what he felt Bannon meant when he remarked, “We’re going to go on the offense,” after his appearance in federal court.

Bannon faces two charges: one of contempt of Congress for failing to appear for a deposition, and the other of refusing to disclose papers in answer to a subpoena.

Schoen told the conservative news station, “I don’t generally comment on pending cases,” before going on to do just that.

“I believe that being on offensive means exposing exactly what happened here,” Schoen said.

“We need to expose that this is a ruse, that it was a set-up, that it was a sham committee that no one in America should trust to produce genuine findings.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s comments portraying Bannon’s indictment for contempt of Congress as representing the Department of Justice’s “steadfast commitment” to the rule of law was criticized by Schoen.

“”This is a selective prosecution,” Schoen said, “and nothing could be further from the truth in what they’ve done in this case.” It’s a vengeful investigation.” The defense attorney for Steve Bannon reacts to his client’s allegations “”I think ‘getting on the offense’ means we need to reveal exactly what happened here,” says the commentator. We need to expose this as a ruse and a set-up.” @JennPellegrino. @CortesSteve. pic.twitter.com/6PSaImEgUw November 17, 2021 — Newsmax (@newsmax) Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) are among the committee members who have publicly criticized the former president.

Schoen also chastised committee head Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who has already filed a lawsuit against Trump for the violence that erupted when supporters of the former president stormed the US Capitol.

“How can that be the chairperson of a congressional investigation committee?” “How can there possibly be a fair American style of investigation?” Schoen wondered. Schoen was the ex-lawyer president’s during his second impeachment trial. This is a condensed version of the information.