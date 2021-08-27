By day, he’s a computer programmer, and by night, he’s an Al Qaeda terrorist.

This website chronicles the events of 9/11 as they unfolded 20 years ago, day by day.

At Banyan Parts Mart and Pilot Shop on 2011 S. Perimeter Rd, near the Ft. Lauderdale Executive Airport, Ziad Jarrah, the hijacker who would pilot United Airlines Flight 93 (he intended to hit the US Capitol but crashed in Pennsylvania after a revolt by passengers), he purchased three Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) aeronautical charts.

Jarrah had stopped by the Oshkosh Pilot Shop in Miami a week before to buy a Boeing 757 cockpit poster and place an order for four Garmin GPS III devices that were out of stock. Jarrah insisted on the GPS III despite the store clerk’s offer to sell him newer ones. He had them ordered for him by the store. On August 27, Jarrah returned to pick up the ordered items. In addition, he bought an antenna for his GPS device.

The next day, Mohammed Atta was reportedly seen at an Office Depot in Coral Springs with two Arabic-speaking men, producing copies of a fold-out schematic drawing of a Boeing jet cockpit, which were apparently the posters Jarrah had received previously.

Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, a rumored nephew of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, sought for a US visa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, halfway around the world. He was known as Ammar Al-Baluchi, and he was the key financial go-between for the American hijackers, facilitating their initial flight to the US. In 1998, Al-Baluchi came in the UAE, a year after offering his services to KSM and al Qaeda. By day, he worked as a computer programmer for the organization, handling financial and travel concerns.

It’s unknown why Al-Baluchi wanted to travel to the United States. Ali indicated on his visa application that he planned to visit the United States on September 4 for “one week.” His visa was denied because he was a Pakistani national living in a third country. The visa was denied not because of anything related to terrorism, according to the State Department consular officer who handled the application. Ali was suspected of attempting to unlawfully enter the United States, which was a common assumption made of citizens of Pakistan and Yemen (but not of Saudi Arabia). This is a condensed version of the information.