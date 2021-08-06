By August 13, the Supreme Court has been asked to rule on Indiana University’s vaccine mandate.

According to the Associated Press, eight Indiana University students have petitioned the United States Supreme Court to review the school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which mandates all students and staff to get vaccinated by Aug. 13 for the fall semester.

Two lower court verdicts backed the vaccine demand, with a federal appeals court panel of three judges, two of whom were selected by former President Donald Trump, maintaining the school’s directives earlier this week. Students who do not receive the vaccine would have their school registration revoked, and employees who are not vaccinated will lose their jobs unless there are medical or religious exemptions. COVID-19 must be tested twice weekly for those who qualify for exemptions.

The eight students, seven of whom are religious exemption candidates, submitted legal papers on Friday to challenge the rule and seek the Supreme Court to overturn it. Until now, the Supreme Court had never been called to rule on a vaccine requirement.

The students claimed they have a fundamental right to bodily integrity, autonomy, and medical treatment choice in the context of a vaccination obligation in court papers.

Around 90,000 students attend Indiana University, which has seven campuses and employs around 40,000 workers.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The student’s effort to overturn the vaccine mandate comes as some businesses, states, and localities consider or have already implemented vaccine mandates for employees or even to dine indoors.

This isn’t the first time the court has heard about a coronavirus-related issue. The conservative-dominated top court has mostly backed religious groups challenging limitations on indoor services during the coronavirus pandemic in recent judgements.

The school declared this week that, for the time being, everyone on campus, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask indoors.

The eight students are requesting a high court injunction to prevent the university from imposing the obligation.

Despite the students’ request for a ruling by Aug. 13, the court has not set a timeline.

In July, an Indiana district court judge refused to give a preliminary injunction halting the vaccine mandate, siding with the institution. The ruling was upheld 3-0 by a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. This is a condensed version of the information.