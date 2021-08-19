Buyers are greeted by a Medieval Knight who gives tours of the for sale Washington Castle.

An unusual character—a knight in shining armor—is advertising a castle-themed house for sale in Washington.

The four-bedroom, four-bath house at 12227 E. Tallman Road near Chattaroy is on the market for $600,000, and it emanates medieval charm despite being built in 2002.

The 40,000-brick structure has a north and south tower, a barrel-shaped ceiling, and “battlements” and a “fortress wall.” There is also a basement, which is described as a “completely furnished daylight dungeon.”

When it came time to offer the home, realtor Jonas Elber of Elber and Associates decided to embrace its oddity by staging a photo session and a house tour led by a knight.

The knight, a Seattle armorer, wore more than 100 pounds of 16 and 13-gauge steel to slice oranges in the kitchen with a sword and work out on an exercise machine in the blazing heat.

The tour also included footage of the knight getting ready in the shower, playing hockey, and lounging on the master suite bed.

“We felt the future buyers of this home would be light-hearted,” Elber added. I’m also not certain the buyer is from the area. We needed to be able to contact a large number of people. As a result, we devised a plan to create a video featuring a knight showcasing the property.”

Tim and Shelly Bemis, the current owners, purchased the 4,050 square foot home in 2010 and have decided to sell as they near retirement.