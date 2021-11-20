Butterfield will not seek re-election to a tenth term in Congress, blaming gerrymandering for his decision.

Representative G.K. Butterfield, a Democrat from North Carolina, has declared that he will not seek re-election to a tenth term in Congress due to a “racially gerrymandered” map designed by the state’s Republican-led legislature.

In a YouTube video posted Thursday, Butterfield said, “I have made the painful decision not to seek re-election.” “It’s time for me to step down and transfer the torch to someone who shares the district’s values and can carry on the work I’ve been doing for the past 18 years.” “The North Carolina legislature enacts a new congressional map every ten years. It is a partisan map that was just established by the legislature. It’s a racially gerrymandered district. It will have a negative impact on African American neighborhoods in the first congressional district “He went on to say more.

With their map, Butterfield said he was “terribly disappointed” with his state’s Republican majority legislature, which he said “placed their party politics ahead of the best interests of North Carolinians.”

On November 4, state Republican legislators approved the maps, with all state congressional Democrats voting against them.

According to The News & Observer, state Democrats and legal challengers to the newly drawn maps claim that the maps divide the state’s Democratic voters into three districts, leaving ten mainly Republican seats and only one competitive district.

Challengers to the maps claim that redistricting will assist Republicans maintain majorities in the state House and Senate.

Butterfield’s district is singled out on the maps. The city of Greenville and its environs are removed from his district, and many rural, conservative counties on the Virginia border are added. As a result, the district now leans heavily Republican.

The North Carolina League of Conservation Voters has filed a lawsuit challenging the maps, as has the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which is led by former US Attorney General Eric Holder.

Democrats are concerned that gerrymandered maps in North Carolina and other states would aid Republicans in regaining control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections.

Butterfield remains optimistic that the map will be overturned by the courts and a more equitable plan enacted in its place.

