Businesses that require a COVID shot still have reservations, potentially widening the labor shortage.

Businesses that require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are still encountering some skeptics, raising fears that workers who are fired for refusing to obtain the vaccine may exacerbate the country’s manpower shortages.

Beginning Sept. 13, certain businesses in New York were required to provide vaccinations. In Times Square, Art Depol of Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes said that about 16 of his 24 employees had already been vaccinated. Three people received the vaccine when it was required, while five others declined.

To avoid having to suspend or dismiss unvaccinated personnel, Depol is opting for weekly testing.

“I don’t want to lose the wonderful individuals I have over this since it’s so tough to get good people right now,” he said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Hundreds of corporations, including Amtrak, Microsoft, United Airlines, and Disney, issued ultimatums to most workers even before President Joe Biden said on Sept. 9 that organizations with more than 100 employees would be required to mandate vaccines. Smaller businesses in New York, San Francisco, and New Orleans have also been obliged to implement customer and employee mandates.

Some mandates appear to have persuaded skeptics. Even before the deadline, United Airlines reported that 97 percent of its employees had been vaccinated. Employers, on the other hand, continue to deal with dissenters. Weekly testing, working remotely or away from other colleagues, or, in the end, termination are all options for those employees.

The government mandate will affect up to 100 million people in the United States, including private-sector workers, health-care professionals, and federal contractors. The president’s gamble to increase the immunization rate in the United States is high-stakes. According to the CDC, over 77 percent of American adults have received one dosage of the vaccination.

In August, Akash Kapoor, the proprietor of the Curry Up Now Indian restaurant franchise, mandated vaccinations for his employees and customers at his downtown San Francisco site. Kapoor claims that more over 90% of his employees are vaccinated, with only one or two exceptions per store. He requires unvaccinated employees to be tested twice a week.

“It gives immunized staff a sense of security,” he said.

Alejandra Segura, a 28-year-old senior learning and development coordinator at Curry Up Now, expressed concern about a negative reaction.