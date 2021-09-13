Businesses that comply with Biden’s vaccine mandate will be fined $5,000 per employee, according to DeSantis.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to resist President Joe Biden’s vaccine demands, and he warned companies in the state on Monday that they would be fined if they demanded proof of vaccination from clients.

DeSantis attacked Biden’s vaccine mandates during a speech in Alachua County, claiming that the president is ignoring science surrounding people’s natural immunity after being infected with COVID-19. By executive order and law, the Republican governor and his fellow elected officials have committed to their viewpoint by outlawing so-called vaccine passports or requiring proof of vaccination. The rule will take effect on September 16th.

DeSantis announced on Monday that any Florida cities or counties that require public employees to get vaccinated in order to keep their employment will be fined $5,000 for each infringement, with offenders facing fines of millions of dollars.

“We will stand up for the men and women who serve our country. The governor stated, “We are going to safeguard Florida employment.” “We will not allow anyone to be fired as a result of a vaccine mandate.”

DeSantis’ warning comes just days after Vice President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring firms with more than 100 employees, including federal employees in the executive branch, to either demand the vaccine or conduct weekly testing. According to the White House, the directive will affect 80 million private-sector workers, and corporations that fail to comply might face a $14,000 fine per violation.

According to a spokesperson for the governor, his proposal would impose a $5,000 fine for each breach of the vaccination passport prohibition, but it is unclear how the state intends to assess whether someone had the vaccine because it was required of them.

Several city and county employees spoke at the event, claiming they were on the verge of losing their jobs if they didn’t get the vaccine.

On July 28, Orange Government Mayor Jerry Demings mandated vaccinations for all county employees, with a September 30 deadline.

According to the Orange County Government, 4,704 of the 7,561 employees have been fully vaccinated, with 779 receiving their first dose. According to Orlando-based television station News 6, the county may face fines of more than $37 million if each employee is penalized.

DeSantis, on the other hand, warned that any government agency that forces its employees to work overtime is in violation of the law.