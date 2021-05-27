Businesses must indicate which bathrooms are open to transgender people or face charges, according to a bill.

Businesses and government facilities that do not display signs indicating that they allow transgender persons to use their preferred restrooms might face a six-month prison sentence if they do not comply with the new Tennessee law.

Despite the penalty went unmentioned during legislative hearings, the bill’s proponent, Republican state Representative Tim Rudd, claimed that those who disobey the rule might face a class B misdemeanor.

Rudd had assured fellow legislators in March that the bill “does not offer any fines or sanctions at this point,” before it became law. He has recently claimed that his earlier comments were correct, claiming that the punishment was eventually included to a chapter of an existing building code statute that also punishes violators of smoke alarm and air conditioning standards.

In the same March committee hearing where Rudd claimed his measure had no penalties or fines, he also stated that the state department would not be monitoring its implementation “because there is no fine.” Rudd walked back his remarks last week, saying he “answered the questions he was asked” and that the penalty would be included in the statute.

“So, all of the inquiries I got were, ‘Does your law create any penalties?’ No, it’s already in the code. Rudd told the Associated Press, “I wasn’t asked that question.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Democratic state Representative Bill Beck, who questioned Rudd about the potential consequences, claimed he deceived his colleagues.

Beck, who is against the plan, told the Associated Press that the remark was deceptive to the entire State Committee, which has around 20 members. “It’s quite depressing to adopt legislation based on false information.”

The misdemeanor penalty was only mentioned in a March fiscal study of the law, which concluded that “there will not be a sufficient number of Class B misdemeanor prosecutions” to have a major financial impact on governments.

“This facility has a policy of allowing the use of restrooms by either biological sex, regardless of the designation on the restroom,” according to the statute.

Rudd has refuted claims that the rule is discriminatory, pointing out that it does not impose any restrictions on bathroom usage.

“At the very least, it protects the transgender community.” This is a condensed version of the information.