Businesses in San Francisco can now hire deputies as security guards to combat smash-and-grab attacks.

In an effort to prevent the growth in smash-and-grab looting episodes, legislation was recently approved in San Francisco that allows retail businesses to hire deputies from the city’s sheriff’s office as security personnel.

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai stated on Twitter that the city’s board of supervisors enacted the “10A” legislation he wrote in a 7-3 vote.

“With a 7-3 vote, [email protected] passed my “10A” legislation, which would let Deputy Sheriffs to work overtime at retail and commercial enterprises at no expense to the City for special events or occurrences,” Safai stated.

In a second tweet, Safai said, “This law will come back for a final vote next Tuesday, 12/14.”

With a 7-3 vote, [email protected] supported my “10A” legislation, which would allow Deputy Sheriffs to work overtime at retail and commercial establishments at no cost to the City for special events or occurrences.

Ahsha Safai (@Ahsha Safai) (@Ahsha Safai) (@Ahsha Safai) (@Ahsha Sa 8th of December, 2021 The legislation was developed in consultation with the city, the San Francisco Police Department, and the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, according to KNTV News in San Francisco. Prior to the legislation, only officers from the San Francisco Police Department were permitted to work as security guards for private retail outlets and businesses, according to the local news station.

According to KNTV, Safai clarified during a news conference on Tuesday that sheriff’s office deputies will be allowed to act as security police during their extra hours and not during their regular on-duty shifts.

“This legislation wants to broaden the availability of not only our police officers who are authorized to be employed by private enterprises under existing city norms, but also our sheriffs,” Safai said on Tuesday.

“Many of the private entities were having a hard time meeting the demand,” he stated. Even on a private entity’s dime, there weren’t enough cops available for overtime to be employed.” Sheriff Paul Miyamoto also spoke at the press conference, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, and said the legislation is “a tremendous chance for us to help keep our neighborhoods safe.” “With the recent spike in property crimes in San Francisco, the legislation,” Miyamoto said in a statement to The Washington Newsday. This is a condensed version of the information.