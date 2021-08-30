Bullying and threats about district policies drove a school board member to contemplate suicide.

Before resigning due to harassment and threats concerning school district rules, a Nevada school board member said he had suicidal thoughts.

Kurt Thigpen, a member of the Washoe County School Board in Nevada, stated in July, “I was always looking over my shoulder.”

Thigpen explained why he was leaving the school board in an op-ed published in This is Reno, saying he had considered suicide because of the constant bullying and threats from people who didn’t reside in the county or even had children in the schools.

“I made the decision to stand down after a long day of cyberbullying, which made me feel like I was dying all over again. Thigpen writes, “I told a close friend and my spouse that I wasn’t sure how much more I could take.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In Virginia, a board member quit because she believed politics was dictating mask decisions. One board member in Wisconsin was afraid that his tires would be slashed because of the animosity at the sessions.

School board members are primarily unpaid volunteers who step up to define school policy, pick a superintendent, and examine the budget. They are typically previous educators and parents. However, when meetings have turned into yelling matches between extremely political constituencies over how racial problems are taught, masks in schools, and COVID-19 immunizations and testing requirements, an increasing number of people are departing or questioning their willingness to serve.

Rick Grothaus wrote in his resignation letter from the Oconomowoc Area School Board in Wisconsin that the work had become “toxic and difficult to execute.”

“I knew it would be difficult when I got on,” Grothaus, a retired educator, said over the phone. “However, I was unprepared for the ensuing venomous reaction, especially now since the pandemic seemed to bring everything out in a very, very brutal way. It was hard to accomplish any kind of significant job because of it.”

He quit on Aug. 15 alongside two other members, including Dan Raasch, who was concerned about the safety of his car and windshield after meetings.

Chip Slaven, interim executive director of the National School Boards Association, said there is no evidence of widespread departures, but he and several board members reached by The Associated Press acknowledged the charges are true. This is a condensed version of the information.