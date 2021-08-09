Bull Moose Charges at Bystander in Terrifying Video

The video was posted to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Twitter account on Sunday and serves as an excellent “example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you,” according to the department. The bull (male) moose can be seen gently hidden behind a tree, nibbling on some lush delicacy. After 30 seconds of film, though, the scene becomes less romantic.

The moose charges at the camera, and the camera sinks into the mayhem almost instantly.

It’s from the county of Clear Creek. On his way to a lake, the man came across the bull while walking down a willow bottom. According to sources, the incident occurred in Clear Creek County, west of Denver. According to the CPW article, “the individual happened observed the bull strolling down a willow bottom headed towards a lake.” CPW NE Region (@CPW NE) August 8, 2021 “Fortunately, no one was injured.” pic.twitter.com/Z2usuHpPit — CPW NE Region (@CPW NE) August 8, 2021 In a statement to This website, CPW Northeast said, “Surprise encounters like this do happen.” “The thing this gentleman did well was get directly behind a tree when the moose charged,” the group said. “Moose are Colorado’s largest and most dangerous natural mammal.”

“When approaching moose, people should always stay a safe distance. If you have an unexpected encounter with a moose, back away slowly while continuing to monitor its behavior and try to get something large between you and it (a tree, big [boulder], car, etc.).” The state’s moose population is on the rise, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website, but “hardly anyone ever saw a moose in Colorado” until 20 years ago. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the state’s moose populations are thriving as a result of successful reintroduction efforts.

