Building on the Beach Collapses A video captures a dramatic moment as a condo caves in.

Early Thursday morning in Florida, a startling video showed the moment part of a 12-story oceanfront condo fell.

On Thursday, talk show presenter Andy Slater posted the 24-second clip to his Twitter page.

In the early hours of the morning, a wing of the Champlain Tower in Surfside collapsed, killing at least one person and trapping residents in the rubble.

JUST IN: Video of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida, that I obtained. pic.twitter.com/BGbRC7iSI9

June 24, 2021 — Andy Slater (@AndySlater)

At a news conference, Raide Jadallah, assistant fire chief of operations for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, claimed that 35 people had been taken from the building and that they were still looking for others.

The building management alerted Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett that the tower was nearly full and that the death toll was expected to grow.

He replied, “The building has literally pancaked.” “That is distressing because it implies that we will not be as successful in discovering people alive as we had hoped.”

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.