Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida Latest News: As rescue efforts continue, one person has died.

Early Thursday morning, a beachside condo building in the Florida town of Surfside fell.

According to Miami-Dade Police, at least one person was murdered, and other occupants remain trapped beneath the rubble as firemen seek to rescue survivors.

During a press conference, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said, “The building has literally pancaked.” “That is distressing because it implies that we will not be as successful in discovering people alive as we had hoped.”

Ten people were treated at the site, and two were sent to the hospital, one of them died, according to Burkett. He further said that 15 families left the premises by themselves.

Officials are still trying to figure out what caused the building to collapse.

Burkett said that roof work was being done on the building, but that work is done on other buildings as well, and he had no idea how that could have caused the building to collapse.

“We’re on the scene, so it’s still pretty active,” said Surfside Police Department Sgt. Marian Cruz. “I can tell you that the building has twelve floors,” says the narrator. The building’s entire backside has collapsed.”

The condos were erected on the beach at the southeast corner of Surfside in 1981. A few two-bedroom units are currently available for $600,000 to $700,000 on the market.

Surfside is about a six-mile drive from Miami Beach.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.