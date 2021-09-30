Buccaneers versus. Patriots 2021: Tom Brady’s Return To New England Sets New Record Ticket Prices

The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots on Sunday could be the most anticipated regular-season matchup in NFL history. Fans are paying record rates for tickets to see Tom Brady return to Foxborough.

At Gillette Stadium, a sold-out crowd of roughly 66,000 fans will welcome back the quarterback who led the Patriots to six titles. Many of these fans buy their tickets on the secondary ticket market, where they can be resold for hundreds of dollars.

April Martin of Ace Ticket, a Boston-based ticket service, told CBS Boston, “It’s probably the biggest price.” “I’ve been with Ace for almost two decades. This is the most expensive regular-season football game I’ve ever seen.”

“We knew the Bucs were coming, but we didn’t know when they were coming. Since the date was decided, we’ve been going full speed ahead.”

According to StubHub, the game in New England on Sunday is the most popular ticket of the 2021 season, outselling Tampa Bay’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys by 20%. The cheapest ticket available is $285, with the average quoted price being $1,222.

TickPick reported earlier this week that the average ticket cost $1,236 per person, making it 79 percent more costly than the next most expensive home game on record. It much exceeds the $312 average ticket price for other Patriots games this season.

On May 12, the NFL officially published each team’s 2021 schedule. Ticketmaster reported ticket prices for Sunday’s contest ranging from $1,200 to $5,100 shortly after Brady’s homecoming date was revealed, making it the most expensive regular-season game in history.

Brady played his final game in New England on January 4, 2020. In the wild-card round of the playoffs, the Tennessee Titans defeated the New England Patriots 20-13.

Brady led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl championship in his first season away from the Patriots, giving him a record eighth title and sixth Super Bowl MVP honor. For the first time since 2008, the Patriots failed to make the playoffs.

The Buccaneers have a 2-1 record to open the season. The Patriots have lost two of their first three games under rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who was two years old when Brady made his NFL debut.