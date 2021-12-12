Bryce Young will be the Heisman Trophy winner in 2021.

Bryce Young of Alabama earned the Heisman Trophy for the 2021 college football season. He’s the fourth member of the Crimson Tide to receive the accolade, but the first quarterback.

The Heisman Trophy is given to the best player in college football every year. Young received the prize at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Saturday night.

This season, Young has thrown for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns on 314 of 462 passes with only four interceptions. This year, he shone brightest on the largest stages. The first was a 97-yard drive that forced overtime in the Iron Bowl. He accomplished it through the air and on the ground in the SEC Championship game a week ago, even making an improvised pitch to his running back to keep one drive alive. In their attempt to defend their national crown, he has the Crimson Tide at No. 1 and in the College Football Playoff.

He’s the 18th quarterback to win the award in the last 21 years, and the 37th in the trophy’s history. Young is the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy since Lamar Jackson of Louisville did it in 2016.

Alabama’s dominance has been demonstrated by national championships and Heisman Trophy winners since Nick Saban took over as head coach. DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy in 2020, making Alabama the sixth team to win the honor in consecutive years. Yale 1936-37, Army 1945-46, Ohio State 1974-75, and Oklahoma 2017-18 are the others.

Alabama has now won three Heisman Trophies in seven years (including Derrick Henry in 2015), tying Notre Dame for the most Heisman Trophies in a single season (1943-49 and 1947-53). Mark Ingram of Alabama earned the Heisman Trophy in 2009. What criteria are used to choose the candidates? Heisman voters select their top three contenders (in order), awarding three points for first place, two points for second place, and one point for third place. The voting panel consists of 870 media representatives, 57 living Heisman Trophy winners, and one fan vote. The Heisman Trust has advised voters not to share their choices until the winner has been declared.

