Bryan Riley, an ex-marine, was denied bond in the shooting of four people, including an infant boy.

In his first court appearance Monday, Bryan Riley, a former Marine accused of killing four people and engaging in a shootout with police, was refused release.

Riley, 33, is charged with a slew of offenses, including four counts of first-degree murder, for allegedly killing three individuals and injuring an 11-year-old girl.

Justice Gleason, 40, an anonymous 33-year-old lady, a 3-month-old boy, and the infant’s 62-year-old grandmother are among the victims. The 11-year-old girl, who has not been identified, was shot at least seven times yet managed to survive.

The gunshots took place in Lakeland, Florida, about 4 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Riley’s arrest was revealed at a news conference on Sunday afternoon by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who described the suspect as “evil in the flesh.”

“They begged for their lives, but I shot them anyway,” Riley allegedly told investigators during an interview, according to Judd.

According to the sheriff, authorities received a complaint about a suspicious person and car in North Lakeland on Saturday evening. A man, subsequently identified as Riley, stated God sent him to her house to meet with her suicidal daughter Amber, according to the female caller. Amber was not there at that residence, according to the woman.

The individual was gone by the time law enforcement got at the house, which was around six minutes later. According to Judd, officers scoured the area for 22 minutes.

According to police, a lieutenant heard gunfire from the vicinity of the original report nine hours later. When authorities returned to the scene, they discovered a burning truck in the front yard and a path of glow sticks directing officers from the road to the house.

Officers discovered a man clothed in camouflage in the yard, but without a handgun. Officers heard further shooting, as well as “a woman crying and a baby whimpering,” as the man ran into the house.

The police lieutenant and other policemen attempted to enter the residence through the front door but were unable to do so because it was locked. Officers then went to the back of the house and entered, where they were immediately challenged by the suspect, who was now wearing a “bulletproof vest” and other protective gear, according to police.

Riley was shot in the leg during the shootout. He eventually gave up. Riley allegedly indicated he was on methamphetamines on the way to the hospital and while there, according to investigators.