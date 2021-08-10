Brown University is allegedly dismissive of students who report sexual assaults, according to a lawsuit.

According to the Associated Press, a complaint filed against Brown University claims that the school is dismissing students who come forward to report sexual assault.

“Brown’s so-called justice and support systems, as well as the teachers, staff, and administrators who put them in place, actively perpetuate and exacerbate the inequalities and injuries they purport to address. Survivors at Brown are hushed, injured, disregarded, and discouraged from seeking justice by the institution, according to the women named in the case.

If a judge approves the complaint, it will include all women who attended the institution in 2018 and were sexual abuse survivors, which the women’s lawyers estimate to be thousands.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The lawsuit, which was filed last Friday in federal court in Providence, claims that the Ivy League school in Rhode Island deliberately discouraged the reporting of sexual abuse events and promoted a “culture of silence” on campus.

After being raped at a party thrown by members of the men’s rugby team, one of the women said she was urged not to file a formal complaint since it occurred off-campus, where officials suggested it would be more difficult to hold someone accountable.

One of the women’s lawyers, Kim Evans, said Monday that the women’s interactions with university administrators are particularly startling since they occurred years after the #MeToo movement caused a global reckoning on sexual misconduct.

“Even in the best of circumstances, it’s difficult for a survivor of abuse to come forward with their truth. But here we have Brown survivors who are faced with apathy and indifference, which exacerbates an already terrible situation,” she said.

The institution is aware of the complaint, but has not been formally served, according to Cass Cliatt, senior vice president for communications.

Brown has taken a “strategic and persistent approach” to addressing sexual misbehavior on campus, she wrote in an email, citing recommendations from the university’s sexual assault task force, which were released in 2015.

“Brown has made it a priority to create an atmosphere where no instance of sexual assault is tolerated, and the experiences and perspectives of students and others who have been impacted by sexual violence have been invaluable in guiding this effort. This is a condensed version of the information.