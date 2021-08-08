Brittany Commisso claims Andrew Cuomo’s treatment of her was “a crime.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former executive assistant, Brittany Commisso, called his alleged sexual harassment of her “a crime.”

Commisso made her first public statement since accusing New York’s top official of sexual harassment.

In an interview set to air on CBS This Morning on Monday, she said, “The governor needs to be held accountable.”

“What he did to me was a crime,” Commisso later remarked. He disobeyed the law.”

EXCLUSIVE TO CBS THIS MORNING: The assistant who accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of molesting her talks up for the first time: Brittany Commisso tells @CBSThisMorning & @timesunion, “What he did to me was a crime.” “He disobeyed the law.” Only on CBS, Monday at 7 a.m. https://t.co/W9SGPNSf1S pic.twitter.com/kRulD0ViUD

August 8, 2021 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning)

Cuomo was accused of sexually harassing 11 women, including Commisso, in violation of state and federal law, according to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Commisso, who was previously known only as “Executive Assistant #1,” alleged in the report that Cuomo sexually harassed her on many occasions in 2019 and 2020, and described the sexual harassment in detail.

You can read the complete 168-page study here. It comprises 179 witness interviews as well as a study of tens of thousands of documents. It contains allegations of sexual harassment against his own employees, as well as other state employees, including a state trooper, and members of the public.

According to CBS News, Commisso filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. The case was filed just days after the results of a months-long inquiry were revealed by the attorney general’s office.

If the claims are proven, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said it’s possible the governor may be arrested.

Cuomo, for his part, has denied any misconduct, claiming that the study and claims are politically driven. In a filmed defense, he said, “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made unwanted sexual approaches.”

A group of 20 ladies rallied in favor of Cuomo in front of his New York City office on Saturday, according to the New York Post. Those who supported Cuomo carried signs that read "Governor Andrew Cuomo" and "Governor Andrew Cuomo." Getting into the building.