Britney Spears’ father claims that the need for conservatorship “may no longer exist” and asks to resign.

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father, has filed a petition with the court requesting that he be removed as her conservator.

According to NBC News, his court filing stated that the singer’s circumstances have changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishing a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

In 2008, Spears’ father was given an emergency “temporary conservatorship” over his daughter’s estate and bodily well-being by the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Later that year, the conservatorship was made permanent.

After Britney Spears’ repeated visits to drug rehab and two hospitalizations for psychiatric difficulties, Jamie Spears filed a petition with the court. Kevin Federline, her ex-husband, gained custody of their children as a result of her rehab and hospitalizations.

Her father claimed in court that the conservatorship should be kept in place to protect her $50 million fortune from manipulation and fraud.

