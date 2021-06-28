Britney Spears claims that her conservators will not allow her to remove her IUD and have a child.

Britney Spears has said that her father’s conservatorship requires her to use a contraceptive intrauterine device (IUD), which she wishes to remove in order to have a kid.

Spears made the remark during a hearing to dismiss the conservatorship in a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday. Since 2008, the conservatorship has been in charge of her finances and affairs.

Spears stated, “I want to be able to marry and have a child.” “I have an IUD implanted in my uterus to prevent pregnancy, but [my team]does not want me to have any more kids.”

She continued, “They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist.” “I am convinced that this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t think I’m capable of living a full life.”

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.