‘Bring It,’ Liz Cheney says in response to Donald Trump’s endorsement of her GOP challenger.

Liz Cheney, a member of Congress, responded succinctly to Donald Trump’s backing of her primary opponent.

On Twitter, the Wyoming Republican wrote, “Bring it.”

On Thursday, the former president endorsed Harriet Hageman for the Democratic presidential nomination. Trump called Cheney “disloyal” and a “Republican in Name Only,” or RINO, in his statement.

Harriet is all in for America First, unlike RINO Liz Cheney. Harriet has my complete and total support in replacing Liz Cheney, the Democrats’ number one sound bite provider,” the statement stated. “Restore America’s Greatness!”

September 9, 2021 — Liz Cheney (@Liz Cheney)

Hageman is an attorney and a former member of the Republican National Committee. She had an unsuccessful governor’s candidacy in Wyoming in 2018.

“Harriet is a fourth-generation Wyoming daughter, a highly successful attorney, and has the support and admiration of Wyoming’s own Cynthia Lummis, a very terrific US Senator,” Trump stated.

Trump and several of her colleagues have chastised Cheney for her frequent denials of erroneous claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged or marred by major voter fraud.

Following the violent riot at the US Capitol on January 6, she was one of only ten House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching Trump for encouragement to insurgency.

Cheney was removed as House Republicans’ third-ranking leader by voice vote earlier this year. Trump had aggressively lobbied for Cheney’s ouster and backed Representative Elise Stefanik to succeed her.

Cheney has stated that she will do “whatever it takes” to keep Trump out of the White House in 2024, as he has hinted at a run.

Cheney said after she was stripped of her leadership post, “Right now, I’m extremely focused on making sure that our party becomes again a party that stands for truth and stands for fundamental beliefs that are conservative and mostly supports for the Constitution.” “And I will not allow a past president or anyone else to destabilize the democratic process. “No matter what it takes.”

Trump’s support for Hageman is the latest in a series of moves aimed at removing Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him.

On Wednesday, the former president publicly endorsed Michigan Republican Steve Carra for the 2022 primary against Representative Fred Upton.