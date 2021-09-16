Bride slams guests who refuse to pay $3k for wedding flights to Thailand.

After sending out 150 invitations, a bride-to-be lashed out at guests who couldn’t afford to pay thousands of dollars for airfare to her destination wedding.

A screenshot of a Facebook post, allegedly from the bride, was uploaded on Reddit by user Bartarton, in which she publicly chastised attendees for not RSVPing.

“Do individuals like this actually exist?” asks the message, which was posted to the forum-based site on Tuesday.

“At the risk of seeming arrogant…,” the text says. Today I had to rant. Only nine individuals responded to our invitations to our vacation wedding in Thailand. One hundred and fifty percent!! Okay, I get that paying $3k to enjoy my special day is prohibitively expensive for some of you; I’d gladly pay for yours, but whatever.”

Given that $3,000 on flights alone, without accommodation, presents, and clothing, is a significant outlay, it appears that the bride recognized this and chose Hawaii as the new location.

“BUT then, when we altered the wedding to be in Hawaii, so it is within everyone’s reach, only 7 of you RSVPed?? It’s less expensive, but how many of you want to come?! Is that your impression of [name]and me? You can’t spare $2000 to join us in our joy?

“I’m tempted to just elope and leave none of you out of our most special day. This is it, guys, you have three days to answer to our evites or we’ll delete you from Facebook and you’ll have a hard time keeping up with our lives.”

If the wedding costs weren’t enough, it appears she was also dissatisfied with the wedding gifts. “And don’t even get me started on the registry…” the post concluded. Only the low-cost items are left. I swear I thought I had more intelligent companions. [Name] and I respectfully request that you reconsider.”

The post has received hundreds of comments and thousands of upvotes since it was published, with many people agreeing with the bride’s assertion that she sounded entitled.

“Will she ever become self-aware or will she think sharing this was a good idea?” GiJake68 wondered.

"Hopefully," 360walkaway predicted.