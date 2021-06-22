Brianna Sykes, 19, has been identified as the woman killed by a Flint police officer.

Authorities have named Brianna Sykes, a 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed by a police officer in Flint, Michigan, over the weekend.

“The Michigan State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at approximately 2:14 p.m. in the City of Flint involving a Fling Police Department officer, at the request of the Flint Police Department,” police said in a news statement Monday.

The officer, who was working a traffic check during the Juneteenth Celebration Parade, was fried upon by the lone occupant of a vehicle who drove up to him at the traffic post, according to officials. “When the officer was shot, he returned fire, striking the suspect,” said the officer, who has been identified as Sykes.

Sykes was taken to a local hospital for medical care after the Saturday incident, but she died there from her injuries.

The police, as well as any bystanders in the neighborhood, were unharmed.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.