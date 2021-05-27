Brian Sicknick’s mother is pleading with McConnell and the GOP to approve the riot commission.

On Thursday, the mother of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the aftermath of the January 6 riot, met with Republican senators to urge them to support a commission to examine the Capitol attack.

Gladys Sicknick told reporters after a meeting with Senator Mitt Romney, “Usually I sit in the background and I just couldn’t, I couldn’t stay quiet longer” (R-Utah).

According to a copy of a scheduling request email acquired by Politico, she was joined by her son’s longterm girlfriend, Sandra Garza, in requesting meetings with every Senate GOP office to discuss the necessity for an impartial committee to examine the insurgency.

On Thursday, she is slated to speak with at least 15 senators ahead of a vote on the commission, which many think would fall short of the 10 Republican votes required to pass.

Last Monday, the House of Representatives enacted legislation creating an independent commission to investigate the uprising. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney, all Republicans, have indicated that they will vote to move forward with the bill’s consideration.

Other Republicans, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, have come out against the commission, calling it a “slanted and imbalanced proposal.”

Brian Sicknick, who suffered a stroke the day after the attack, died the next day. Gladys Sicknick and Garza will be joined by Michael Fanone, who had a heart attack and concussion while responding to the riots, and Police Officer Harry Dunn, who was also injured that day, in several Senate session.

“On January 7, 2021, my son, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, died. Insurgents assaulted the Capitol Building on January 6, and he died as a result,” Gladys Sicknick said in a statement. “He and his colleagues fought for hours against the beasts attempting to take over the Capitol Building and our democracy as we know it. Congressmen and senators locked themselves away in their offices as they fought. Some of those locked in their offices claimed it appeared that tourists were wandering through the Capitol. Is that true?

“The lack of a January 6 Commission to investigate what happened is a smack in the face. This is a condensed version of the information.