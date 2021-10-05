Brian Laundrie’s sister claims she is unaware of her parents’ involvement.

Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister, has stated that she does not know whether her brother killed his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, and that there is a significant gap within her family over the matter.

Cassie Laundrie said, “I don’t know,” when asked directly if she thought her parents were involved in the death of her former fiancee, Gabby Petito, and the disappearance of her brother during an exchange with protesters outside her house about the death of Gabby Petito and the disappearance of her brother.

Cassie Laundrie claimed she felt obligated to speak to a small group of people outside her home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, 40 miles from her parents’ home in Fort Port, to put an end to the harassment she, her children, and the community had been subjected to as a result of the case.

“I am losing my parents, my brother, my children’s aunt, and my future sister-in-law on top of this, and you are not helping,” she said in a video acquired by NewsNation Now, which showed her with her husband James Luycx next to her.

“This isn’t how we want the rest of the world to know we’re outraged and upset. But I can’t have three days of tears from my kids.”

When asked why she felt she was losing her parents, she said, “because they aren’t talking to us either,” adding that she didn’t understand why they didn’t communicate. “If I knew, I’d tell you.” “I’m not sure.”

Petito’s remains were discovered in Wyoming after she was reported missing when the pair went on a road trip. Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in her death.

Around the time Petito vanished, he had an active warrant out for his arrest on fraud charges for allegedly using someone’s bank card and PIN.

Laundrie’s parents reported they last saw their son on September 14, before he left to a camping reservation, and that they were the last persons to see him. Cassie Laundrie described her parents’ public silence, which has been extensively condemned, as “baffling.”

