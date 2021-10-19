Brian Laundrie’s parents would do everything they can to keep him free, according to an ex-fugitive.

Laundrie has gone missing and has been identified as a person of interest in the killing of his girlfriend Gabby Petito. Petito was reported missing on September 11th, ten days after Laundrie and he went on a cross-country tour of national parks.

Seth Ferranti, an ex-fugitive, made the remarks in an interview with NewsNation Now on Monday. Ferranti was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 1993 for distributing LSD across state lines, but not before faking his own death and fleeing the cops for two years. He was formerly on the top 15 most wanted list of the United States Marshals Service.

“The first couple months were the worst when I was a fugitive, you know, those first couple of weeks into two, three months, that’s when you don’t really know what’s going on,” Ferranti told NewsNation Now, adding that it took him about five or six months to let down his guard.

“If you stay that long, you start to realize that maybe law enforcement isn’t going to locate you if you don’t make a mistake,” Ferranti continued.

Although the Laundries have not been charged with Petito’s death, doubts have been raised concerning their alleged failure to respond to the Petito family’s cries for assistance after their daughter was reported missing. Petito’s parents said that when they stopped hearing from their daughter Gabby, their first calls and texts were to Laundrie’s parents, according to an interview that aired on the Today show on October 6. The Laundries, they claimed, never responded.

When reached by The Washington Newsday, the Laundries’ family counsel declined to comment.

Ferranti went on to say that while he was on the run, his mother sent him chocolate brownies in the mail and called him on a pay phone, and that marshals only came to see her once a month.

"My mother would tell them straight up, 'I don't know where my son is, but if I knew, I wouldn't tell you,' because parents love their children, including Brian.