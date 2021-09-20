Brian Laundrie’s Parents Were “Complicit” in Gabby Petito’s Death, According to Gabby Petito’s Father.

Joseph Petito, Gabby Petito’s father, believes her fiance Brian Laundrie was involved in her disappearance and blames his parents for not doing more to assist find his daughter.

Gabby and Laundrie had been dating for two years when they got engaged and went on a life on the road. They had known each other since high school and had been dating for two years when they got engaged and embarked on a life on the road. When Laundrie returned to his home in Florida without her, initiating a search for the missing 22-year-old, the two were driving across the country in a van and recording their exploits on Instagram.

Human remains believed to be Gabby’s were discovered in Wyoming, bringing the search to a close. The FBI is currently searching the Laundrie family’s Florida home, where Gabby and her boyfriend were living, and his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, have been questioned by police.

Before her remains were discovered, Joseph told Dr. Phil that Brian’s parents were “complicit” in what happened to his daughter because of their son’s activities.

“That is not how a child should be raised. You teach your children to take responsibility for their actions,” Joseph explained. “That is what I do as a man. He should be doing that as well, from father to father. And, I’m sorry, I realize that you want to protect your child and all that, but in my opinion, you’re a coward.”