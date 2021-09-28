Brian Laundrie’s Parents Deny Assisting Their Son, Saying They Have No Idea Where He Is. Gabby Petito Update: Brian Laundrie’s Parents Deny Assisting Their Son, Saying They Have No Idea Where He Is.

Brian Laundrie, the fiancée of deceased traveler Gabby Petito, has stated that his parents have no idea where their son is and have refused to assist him.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have no idea where Brian is,” their lawyer Steven P. Bertolino stated in a statement released on Monday. “They are worried about Brian and are hoping the FBI can track him down.”

“The public and some in the press’s suggestion that Brian’s parents supported him in fleeing the family home or escaping arrest on a warrant issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just false,” the statement added, according to Fox News.

Brian Laundrie is the subject of a huge search. He has been identified as a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance and death by law enforcement.

Even though the two had on a weeks-long road trip in the couple’s van, Brian Laundrie returned to his parents’ house on September 1 without Petito. Petito went missing on September 11th, according to her family.

Since September 14, Brian Laundrie has been missing. On September 17, his relatives reported him missing. On September 19, Petito’s body was located. Following an autopsy, the FBI deemed her death a homicide two days later.

Brian Laundrie’s parents informed authorities that he indicated he was going hiking near the family’s Sarasota County home in the 24,500-acre Carlton wildlife reserve. In their search for him, authorities have deployed drones, dogs, and dive teams.

Brian Laundrie, according to an expert outdoorsman, would not be able to survive in the Florida swamplands of the wildlife reserve. The outdoorsman told Fox News that he would have to brave frigid water, mosquitos, alligators, snakes, and wild boars.

The FBI stated on Wednesday that the United States District Court for the District of Wyoming had issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie. If law enforcement officials find Brian Laundrie, the warrant states that he should be arrested. They must then transport him to a United States magistrate judge “without undue delay.”

The warrant was obtained after a grand jury indicted Brian Laundie for allegedly using someone else’s debit card and bank personal identification numbers between August 30 and September 1 to obtain “items of value aggregating to $1,000 or more.”

