Brian Laundrie’s parents could still be investigated if his remains are discovered.

This week, police continued their search for Brian Laundrie at the Carlton Nature Reserve in Florida, enlisting the services of a cadaver dog on Thursday. While it is unknown if Laundrie is alive or dead, his parents might still be questioned if his body is discovered in the vast marsh.

Since Laundrie’s parents notified him missing and retrieved his car from the 25,000-acre reserve on September 15, dozens of detectives have been investigating the 25,000-acre reserve. According to the Daily Mail, authorities will be accompanied by K9 Diesel, a three-year-old Labrador Retriever qualified in human remains detection.

Gabby Petito’s fiancé, Laundrie, has gone missing and has been cited as a suspect in her death. Petito was reported missing on September 11th, ten days after Laundrie and he went on a cross-country tour of national parks.

Petito was last seen alive on August 25 while on a cross-country car trip with Laundrie at Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. Her death was deemed a homicide when she was discovered dead in Grand Teton National Park on September 19. Petito died of strangulation on October 12, according to a Wyoming coroner.

On Twitter on Thursday, a follower of News Nation asked the hosts Brian Entin and Ashleigh Barnfield, “If they do discover Brian dead, can they still dig into his parents’ involvement?”

“Absolutely, I would imagine so – you [Banfield] probably know better than me on this one – but if they can prove that the parents somehow concealed Brian at some time or helped him get away, sure, absolutely,” said Entin, the network’s Miami-based correspondent.

“It’s a wonderful question,” said anchor Ashleigh Banfield, “and I’ll only add that if you’re guilty of obstruction of justice, it doesn’t matter if the people you’re obstructing justice for are dead, so yes, if you lie to the police, it doesn’t matter who dies around you, it’s a crime.”

With her CNN show Legal View with Ashleigh Banfield, Banfield has covered legal topics before.

The State Attorney for Palm Beach County, Dave Aronberg, has been approached by the Washington Newsday for comment on whether Laundrie’s parents may still be probed in such a case.

