Brian Laundrie’s Parents Beg Him to “Turn Yourself In” Gabby Petito’s parents beg Brian Laundrie to “Turn Yourself In.”

Gabby Petito’s parents have openly urged Brian Laundrie, their slain daughter’s fiancé, to turn himself in to authorities.

Laundrie has been missing since September 14, when police identified him as a “person of interest” in Petito’s death. On September 17, his relatives reported him missing. On September 19, Petito’s body was located. Following an autopsy, the FBI deemed her death a homicide two days later.

According to The New York Daily News, the Petito family’s attorney Richard Stafford said during a press conference on Tuesday that the Petitos do not expect Laundrie’s family to cooperate with investigators.

“We were unable to locate Gabby thanks to the Laundries. “They’re not going to help us find Brian,” Stafford stated emphatically. “In the case of Brian, we ask that you report to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency.”

Petito’s parents stated at the press conference that they plan to establish a charity in her honor. The charity would assist others in locating missing relatives.

“We need something nice to come out of this tragedy,” her father, Joe Petito, said. “We can’t let her name be forgotten.”

Brian Laundrie’s parents informed authorities that he indicated he was going hiking near the family’s Sarasota County home in the 24,500-acre Carlton wildlife reserve. In their search for him, authorities have deployed drones, dogs, and dive teams.

Brian Laundrie, according to an expert outdoorsman, would not be able to survive in the Florida swamplands of the wildlife reserve. The outdoorsman told Fox News that he would have to brave frigid water, mosquitos, alligators, snakes, and wild boars.

Rose Davis, Gabby Petito’s best friend, told People magazine that Brian Laundrie can survive in the bush for long periods of time since he has done it before. Brian Laundrie “lived alone in the Appalachians for months,” according to Davis.

The FBI stated on Wednesday that the United States District Court for the District of Wyoming had issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie. If law enforcement officials find Brian Laundrie, the warrant states that he should be arrested. They must then transport him to a United States magistrate judge “without undue delay.”

After a grand jury indicted Brian Laundie for allegedly using someone else's debit card and bank personal information, the judge issued the warrant.