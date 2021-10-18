Brian Laundrie’s parents’ actions don’t make sense, according to a retired US Marshal.

As the manhunt for Brian Laundrie approaches its sixth week, a former US Marshall believes his parents’ behavior surrounding the death of the fugitive’s fiancée Gabby Petito are inexplicable.

Laundrie has gone missing and has been identified as a suspect in Petito’s death. Petito was reported missing on September 11th, ten days after Laundrie and he went on a cross-country tour of national parks.

In an interview aired on Sunday, Lenny DePaul, a former 30-year veteran of the United States Marshal Service and onetime leader of the New York and New Jersey Fugitive Task Force, spoke with Australian channel 9Now.

“Even to the larger public,” the host stated on the show, “there’s a lot about this case that doesn’t make up.” “Absolutely,” DePaul replied. When asked if he feels Laundrie’s parents are assisting him, DePaul responds, “I believe they are.” “Brian’s parents, I believe, aided him. Gabby stayed with them in Florida, they got married, and then he shows up in the van without her. ‘How does he inform his parents?’ So we split up, I left her out there, and I simply drove back home in the van and said, “Hey, let’s go camping.” It doesn’t make any sense.” Petito was last seen alive on August 25 while on a cross-country car trip with Laundrie at Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. Her death was deemed a homicide when she was discovered dead in Grand Teton National Park on September 19. Petito died of strangulation on October 12, according to a Wyoming coroner.

On September 1, Laundrie returned to his parents’ home in North Fort, Florida, without Petito. On September 17, he was reported missing.

According to FBI officials, human remains discovered in Teton County on September 19 were “compatible with the description” of Petito, and on September 20, Brian Laundrie’s parents were questioned by the FBI at their home, which was later searched.

Several days after the remains were discovered, Laundrie’s parents released a statement through their lawyer, claiming that the “news concerning Gabby Petito is sad” and that they are praying “for Gabby and her family.”

Laundrie’s parents first reported seeing their son on September 14, telling authorities they thought he was on his way to the Carlton. This is a condensed version of the information.