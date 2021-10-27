Brian Laundrie’s DNA hasn’t been tested yet, and police are denying rumors.

The North Port Police Department said on Tuesday that a DNA study on Brian Laundrie’s body has yet to be completed, putting to rest allegations that his DNA did not match his remains.

The North Port Police Department recently received multiple queries “regarding a fake report of DNA not matching Brian Laundrie,” according to the department. A declaration from the local medical examiner’s office was also provided by the police department, debunking any claims that the remains found did not match Laundrie’s DNA.

The medical examiner’s office said in a statement, “The identity of the remains discovered on October 20th at the Carlton Reserve was established by a comparison to Brian Laundrie’s dental records. The remains have not yet been subjected to DNA analysis.” “Samples will be submitted for DNA testing once the medical examiner’s office has completed its inspection of the remains,” the statement stated. On Tuesday, we got a number of enquiries regarding a false report that Brian Laundrie’s DNA did not match. The Medical Examiner’s statement on the subject is below. pic.twitter.com/tXAe63IdlC — Police Department of North Port (@NorthPortPolice) 26th of October, 2021 The FBI in Denver revealed on October 21 that the remains discovered in Florida’s Carlton Reserve and the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park were verified to be his following a “comparison of dental records,” as the medical examiner highlighted in the release. The North Port Police Department was contacted by Washington Newsday for a possible schedule for when the DNA study would be finished, but Public Information Officer Josh Taylor stated the department has not received that information from the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy of Brian’s bones came back inconclusive earlier this week, according to the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, and they were submitted to an anthropologist “for additional study.”

In a statement to NBC News, Bertolino stated, “No method or cause of death has been determined.”

On September 13, barely two days after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her parents, Laundrie went for a hike in the Carlton Reserve. Laundrie had not returned from his hike a day later, according to Bertolino, but the North Port Police Department was unaware of his missing. This is a condensed version of the information.