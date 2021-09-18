Brian Laundrie is not missing, according to Gabby Petito’s family: ‘He is Hiding.’

Gabby Petito’s family has claimed that her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the investigation, is “hiding.”

The lawyer for the family of the 22-year-old lady who went missing on September 11 was responding to reports that Laundrie had not been seen by his family since Tuesday.

“Brian isn’t gone; he’s hiding. Gabby has gone missing, according to a statement from Richard Stafford’s law firm, which was tweeted by ABC News.

When officers came to question Laundrie’s parents on Friday, they revealed that their son had not been home for several days.

However, according to Fox News, authorities in North Port, Florida, said Laundrie was not a suspect in Gabby Petito’s disappearance and that, while he “is a person of interest…he is not wanted for a crime.”

“At this time, we are not working on a criminal inquiry. We’re currently working on a number of missing person cases.”

Prior to Petito’s disappearance, the couple had been on a cross-country excursion in her Ford Transit van, which was documented on Instagram and included visits to national parks in the western United States.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional details become available.