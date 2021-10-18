Brian Laundrie is ‘hiding,’ not’missing,’ according to Gabby Petito’s stepfather.

The Petito family spoke with Sarah Abo of 60 Minutes Australia about their daughter’s death and the disappearance of her fiancé, Laundrie.

“We know Brian has been gone for a number of weeks,” Abo continued, but she was cut off by Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, who asked, “Can we alter missing to hiding?” Gabby had vanished. There are many more persons that have gone missing. He’s gone into hiding.” During the interview, he went on to state about Laundrie’s family, stating, “We were up every day and every night until we discovered Gabby.” Are those who care about him doing the same for him? After all, why not? Because if they were, he could have been discovered by now.” Laundrie’s parents last saw him over a month ago. They told investigators that he left their home on September 13 to go hiking in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.

Since his abduction, law enforcement has concentrated their efforts on the reserve, and his parents have given police no further information regarding their son’s whereabouts. The only person of interest in Petito’s disappearance and death, which the Teton County coroner has determined was caused by manual strangulation, remains Laundrie.

Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, was asked about the Laundrie family’s silence during an interview on 60 Minutes Australia. Except for public remarks by Laundrie’s sister Cassie, they have only made statements through their lawyer, Steven Bertolino.

Nichole Schmidt stated, “I believe quiet speaks volumes.” “I believe they are aware of the most of the material, if not all.” ‘Why are you doing this?’ I’d love to question you face to face. ‘Just tell me the truth,'” she says. A United States District Court in Wyoming has issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie. The warrant accuses him of bank card fraud, although it does not specifically link him to Petito’s death.

During the 60 Minutes segment, a former US marshal came and said the Laundrie family’s narrative “doesn’t make sense.”

"I believe Brian's parents aided him," stated Lenny De Paul. "Gabby lived with them in Florida, they got engaged, and then he shows up.