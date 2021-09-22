Brian Laundrie has not been apprehended at this time.

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé, has not been discovered, according to Florida police.

Petito, 22, has been missing since July, when he started out on a cross-county road trip with Laundrie.

Her corpse was discovered on Sunday near an undeveloped camping area on the outside of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. A coroner deemed her death a homicide, although the cause of death has not been established.

Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11 after not hearing from her in almost a week, and Laundrie was labeled a person of interest in the case.

The pair had been visiting national parks in the West, but on September 1, Laundrie drove his white 2012 Ford Transit van back to his parents’ house in North Port, Florida.

He refused to speak to authorities about Petito’s abduction, and his parents reported him missing to police on September 17.

After his parents alerted authorities that he may have gone there, investigators in Florida have been combing a 24,000-acre wildlife preserve in the hopes of finding the 23-year-old.

North Port Police said on Twitter on Tuesday that the day’s search of the Carlton Reserve had ended without finding Laundrie.

“For the evening, the search of the Carlton and neighboring grounds came to an end. “Nothing noteworthy,” the department stated on Twitter. “The current plan is to repeat the procedure on Wednesday.”

In their search for Laundrie, authorities are employing helicopters, dogs, drones, and officers in all-terrain vehicles.

North Police Public Information Officer Joshua Taylor stated in an email to reporters that the agency had received a “substantial quantity of requests” seeking confirmation that Laundrie had been discovered.

“Unfortunately, these reports are false,” Taylor wrote. “Please know that if Brian is found, we will gladly inform everyone. That crucial information will be delivered to everyone at the same moment in the form of an email similar to this one.”

The police force has been chastised for its handling of the case, with concerns expressed regarding Laundrie’s ability to elude capture.

In a message posted on Twitter on Saturday, the department added, “We understand the community’s displeasure because we are angry as well.”

“The North, for six days. This is a condensed version of the information.