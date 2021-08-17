Brett Favre, the Hall of Fame quarterback, has urged parents not to allow their children to play tackle football until they are 14 years old.

In collaboration with the Concussion Legacy Foundation, the movie attempts to raise awareness of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a brain illness linked to repetitive brain injuries such as concussions. CTE has been linked to tackle football, a sport that involves a lot of head contact.

Parents are encouraged to have their children play flag football instead, which is safer, according to the PSA.

— August 17, 2021, Concussion Legacy Foundation (@ConcussionLF)

At three stages in his life, Favre is shown having a dialogue with his parents about why they should not allow him to play tackle football. A child approaches his parents to express his concerns about CTE in the PSA.

“The longer I play, the more at risk I am,” he explained. He points out that by the time he graduates from high school, he could have played tackle football for up to 13 years and already had CTE.

Favre discussed the risks of CTE as an adult, including depression, violence, and other cognitive difficulties.

“When I’m your age, the most important thing to me will be that, like you, I’m a good father who can provide for my family,” he remarked.

The video then returns to the little boy, pleading with his parents not to let him play tackle football.

“So, please, don’t let me play tackle football till I’m fourteen,” he urged.

Favre, who has previously stated that he feels he has CTE—a disease that cannot be diagnosed in a living person—joined the hosts of NBC’s Today show on Tuesday to discuss the ad.

“Concussions are a very significant issue, and we’re only scratching the surface of how severe they are and what the consequences are,” he said.

He stated that his own grandsons have not expressed an interest in playing football and that he will not recommend it to them. "I will back them if they wish to play, but.