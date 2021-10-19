Bratz is being chastised for recreating a contentious Megan Fox movie scene.

Bratz dolls have been chastised for reproducing a contentious movie scene in which Megan Fox burns her tongue with a lighter.

The toy line posted an animation to Twitter that was a parody of the 2009 horror film Jennifer’s Body.

Jennifer Check, played by Fox, and Anita “Needy” Lesnicki, played by Amanda Seyfried, who is also given a Bratz makeover in the Twitter clip, feature in the film.

Cheerleader Check is seen on the phone with Lesnicki, scorching the tip of her tongue in one memorable scene.

“I am a deity,” she declares to her befuddled companion as her flesh heals instantaneously. “Killing boyz, brb,” Bratz captioned the 15-second clip, which utilizes music from the flick. The plot of the film concerns popular Check and her anxious sidekick, Needy, who have been friends for years but no longer have anything in common.

The two go to a local performance, where the band members try to sacrifice Check as a virgin in the woods. This backfires, and she becomes possessed instead. Check, now a succubus, feeds on local lads, focusing on Needy’s lover.

Needy is the only one who can stop her bloodlust, and she succeeds, but (spoiler alert) she kills her companion in the process. After taking on some of Check’s abilities, she escapes and kills the band members who performed the satanic ceremony, the film concludes with her being sent to an asylum.

The Bratz footage has been viewed 2.8 million times since it was uploaded to the site on Sunday, but it has received a lot of backlash. It caused a heated controversy online, with suggestions that the toys are marketed to children, who may be influenced to imitate the animation.

The dolls were first released in 2001 and were eventually phased out in 2016. However, early this year, a special 20th-anniversary line of the original four dolls, Jade, Sasha, Cloe, and Jasmin, was released.

@AnthonyDiPaola2 commented on the video and asked: "Why would you want to show this to kids? Are you aware of the negative publicity and lawsuits you'll face?" Lans had this to say: "Are you showing this to small children? Isn't it true that I don't believe children and newborns should be viewing this?" @dojagal remarked: