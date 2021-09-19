Brands Are Using a Woman’s Viral Mock Redesigns for Iconic Logos.

After revamping some of the United States’ most iconic logos, a woman has developed what could be TikTok’s largest “in-joke,” and big corporations have joined in.

When TikTok user Emily Zugay jokingly published attempts at recreating instantly recognizable logos, it racked up millions of views and drew the attention of some of the country’s major corporations, who requested that their own logos be subjected to her work.

Many of the brand’s official TikTok accounts now have the homemade logos as profile images, demonstrating how firms may do TikTok right in 2021.

Zugay posted the original video on TikTok on September 8, telling her followers, “I graduated college with a degree in design and I redesigned several popular logos that I think we can all agree are awful.”

She remarked of Starbucks’ iconic green logo, “I don’t like anything about it.” “I despise the color green. “I have no idea who this is,” she joked.

Zugay altered it to look like it was done using Microsoft Paint, with two pastel stars overlapping on a purple circle with coffee spelt incorrectly.

Because Zugay “simply hate[s]the block,” H&R Block’s logo became an orange square with the word “apple” in a horrible font, while Apple’s logo became an orange square with the word “apple” in an awful typeface.

The video received 12 million views, with a mix of people calling it “comedy brilliance” and others thinking it was a joke that went completely over their heads. Those who were in on the joke, on the other hand, demanded more, spawning a second video with over 10 million views in which Zugay remade the Target, TikTok, and Nasa logos.

It wasn’t long before the businesses joined in on the fun, and they bombarded Zugay’s comments with demands for him to try their logos next. In a September 16 video, she said, “After looking through the comments, a lot of huge firms reached out to me for new logos, so I said yes.”

