Brandon Forbes, a US Navy sailor, was discovered dead at a naval base.

According to Navy sources, a sailor attached to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan was discovered dead on Friday morning at a military base where the ship is based.

According to Stars and Stripes, the sailor was identified as Seaman Brandon Forbes, 20, of Maple Heights, Ohio, a machinist’s mate fireman who worked on the ship’s nuclear reactor section. A machinist’s mate is a rating in the engineering community of the United States Navy.

Forbes had failed to report for duty and was considered absent without authorization for several days before Friday, according to a statement given to the military news source by spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Dawn Stankus. When asked by Stars and Stripes where and when Stankus was recovered, she remained silent.

The captain of the USS Ronald Reagan, Capt. Fred Goldhammer, is set to speak to his crew about Forbes’ death on Monday.

“Our heartfelt condolences to Machinist’s Mate Fireman Brandon Forbes’ family and friends,” Goldhammer stated in a statement sent by Stankus. “Onboard the Ronald Reagan, he was an active young guy who was dedicated to his duties and his shipmates. At this moment, the circumstances surrounding this tragic loss of life are still being investigated. As we all try to come to terms with this tragedy, our thoughts and prayers go out to Brandon’s family.”