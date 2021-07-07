Brad Raffensperger Calls Challenges to Georgia’s Controversial Election Law “Frivolous”

A federal judge rejected to invalidate challenged elements of Georgia’s contentious new election law on Wednesday, a decision panned by voting rights groups and applauded by Republicans eager to preserve the election rules change in place ahead of two runoff elections next week.

“This is just another in a long line of frivolous lawsuits” against the state’s election legislation, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said, adding, “We will continue to confront them and beat them in court.”

However, the decision of US District Judge J.P. Boulee does not rule out the prospect of future elections. Election integrity activists, Democrats, and others have criticized the Republican-backed measure, claiming that it erects additional barriers to voting, particularly for people of color.

The majority of the lawsuits challenging the legislation, including one filed last month by the United States Department of Justice, focus on portions of the law that critics claim threaten voting rights.

Election integrity advocates had requested Boulee to prevent the state from enforcing provisions of the new law dealing with election observation and a new deadline for requesting absentee votes. One of eight federal lawsuits contesting the new statute prompted their request.

The tailored request that resulted in Wednesday’s decision didn’t focus on the law’s most often criticized provisions. The provisions that have been challenged largely deal with monitoring or photographing elements of the election process.

According to the activists, who are led by the Coalition for Good Governance, the disputed provisions of the law criminalize ordinary election observation activities and potentially frighten voters, election observers, and members of the news media. They say that a tighter absentee ballot request deadline makes requesting an absentee ballot for a runoff nearly impossible.

The state’s lawyers maintained that the rules bolster existing safeguards and are vital for election integrity.

Two state House districts held special elections on June 15, and runoff votes are scheduled for Tuesday. Making adjustments now might risk “disrupting the administration of a current election,” according to Boulee’s ruling.

The Coalition for Good Governance's executive director, Marilyn Marks, expressed disappointment about the.