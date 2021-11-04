Bracelets worn by Marie-Antoinette and sneakers worn by Kobe Bryant are among the items up for auction next week.

The late Kobe Bryant's shoes will make a courtside appearance among the royal treasures at Geneva's fall auction season, according to the Associated Press. Geneva's fall auction season is known for diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, rubies, and other prized gems.

Sotheby’s and Christie’s will hold a Geneva auction on November 11 featuring Marie-diamond Antoinette’s bracelets, brooches, and ear clips, as well as Bryant’s high-top Nike sneakers.

During the Sotheby’s auction, the blue, white, and gold Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 basketball sneakers are expected to sell for up to 35,000 Swiss francs (about $38,000). On March 17, 2004, Bryant wore the sneakers in a Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Some of Marie Antoinette’s last remaining jewelry pieces will be auctioned by Christie’s, including a pair of hefty 18th-century bracelets set with three rows of tiny diamonds anticipated to sell for up to 4 million Swiss francs, or $4.38 million.

According to Christie’s, King Louis XVI’s royal wife wrapped her diamonds in cotton in the hopes of keeping them safe outside of revolutionary France. The bracelets were commissioned in 1776 and were passed down through the royal family for over 200 years.

“To see them up for auction today is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for collectors throughout the world to own a piece of French royal history,” said Christie’s jewelry department head Max Fawcett.

“Despite Marie-capture Antoinette’s during the French Revolution and her tragic death in 1793, the bracelets survived and were passed down to her daughter, Madame Royale, and then the Duchess of Parma,” Fawcett said, referring to the couple’s daughter Marie-Therese of France and Princess Louise d’Artois, who died in 1864.

A pair of “perfectly matched” earrings studded with 25.8-carat diamonds, projected to bring up to 5 million francs ($5.5 million), is one of the lots Sotheby’s expects to display on Wednesday.

It will also feature a 26.8-carat oval sapphire brooch and accompanying ear clips that originally belonged to Grand Duchess Maria Pavlovna and were taken out of Russia during the 1917 revolution. The group is projected to earn up to 480,000 Swiss francs ($525,800).

