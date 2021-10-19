BP, Shell, and Other Major Corporations Oppose Joe Manchin’s Climate Objections

BP and Shell are among 17 businesses supporting the Build Back Better Act’s climate elements, which Senator Joe Manchin is trying to block (D-WV).

President Joe Biden’s proposed climate change legislation centers on the Clean Energy Performance Program (CEPP). Electric utility firms that move from fossil fuels to renewable or clean energy sources would be rewarded, while those that do not would be fined.

To succeed without the use of the reconciliation process, the CEPP needs Manchin’s support in the 50-50 Senate.

However, due of Manchin’s resistance, ideas to rapidly replace coal and gas-fired power facilities with wind, solar, and nuclear energy are likely to be cut back. Manchin is a Democrat who represents the oil-and-gas-rich state of West Virginia.

NEW: @BP America, @Shell US, and 15 other large corporations have urged Democrats to defend climate mitigation programs that Manchin and the GOP are attempting to eliminate.

“We endorse the Build Back Better Act’s strong climate provisions and ask that they be included in the final law.” pic.twitter.com/CVkwQjZ0Db October 19, 2021 — Corbin Hiar (@CorbinHiar) A letter from Shell, BP America, and 15 other firms to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer adds to the chorus of support for the Biden administration’s clean energy agenda.

It stated that in order for the United States to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, private-sector and government action would be required.

“To that end, we support the Build Back Better Act’s robust climate measures and request their inclusion in the final legislation,” read the letter, which was signed by Nestle, Pepsico, Danone North America, and Unilever United States.

“The climate measures of the Build Back Better Act would help us develop our business and remain competitive worldwide while simultaneously meeting our climate targets,” the letter added, without naming any lawmakers or the CEPP.

While the signatories endorsed “the inclusion of significant climate provisions” in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, they also wanted to talk about “the revenue provisions, including potential alternative ways,” according to the letter.

It went on to say that a push for renewable energy was necessary for businesses to “stay globally competitive,” and that “we encourage you.” This is a condensed version of the information.