Boyfriend and mother face charges in the death of a child who was abandoned in a Houston apartment with three siblings.

According to the Associated Press, a mother and her boyfriend were arrested and charged Tuesday in the killing of the woman’s 8-year-old son, whose skeleton remains were discovered inside a Houston apartment with three surviving siblings.

The major cause of the child’s death, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston, was “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force injuries.”

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Brian W. Coulter, the boyfriend, was charged with murder, while Gloria Y. Williams, the mother, was charged with felony injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence (human corpse). According to Gonzalez, the two could face more charges. Coulter, 31, and Williams, 35, were both arrested and placed into the Harris County Jail without bond while awaiting a magistrate’s hearing.

According to the Associated Press, the three siblings discovered in the flat with the bodies were alive but appeared to have been abandoned. According to the sheriff’s office, the two younger siblings seemed to be emaciated and had physical injuries, so all three were sent to a hospital to be checked and treated.

A spokesperson for the county’s forensic institute, Michele Arnold, said her department was unable to provide any other information about the deceased youngster.

A spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Thomas Gilliland, said he couldn’t share any additional information right now since his agency was still investigating the death.

According to the law enforcement organization, one of the surviving siblings, a 15-year-old, called the sheriff’s department on Sunday and told police his brother had been dead for a year and the body was inside the apartment.

According to Gonzalez, deputies discovered the teen and two other siblings, aged 10 and 7, living alone in the residence. Authorities learned that the 15-year-parents old’s had not lived in the flat for several months.

According to Gonzalez, the surviving children appeared to be “fending for themselves,” with the older sibling caring for the younger two.

Their flat had no power, and a neighbor had stepped in to help the kids by charging their cellphones and providing them food, according to Gilliland.

According to Craig Eichhorn, a spokesman for the Alief school system, the youngsters last attended school in May 2020.