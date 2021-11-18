Boy Learned to Dance on the Internet, and Now He’s in ‘The Nutcracker.’

By viewing videos on TikTok and Youtube, a six-year-old child taught himself how to dance. Now he’ll be seen in the Wilmington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” making his ballet debut. Miss Delaware, Sophie Phillips, observed LJ dancing at a community cleanup program in September and reported him to the police. She videotaped him dancing and told NBC10 that she assumed he had had official instruction.

Phillips told NBC10, “He informed me he had never had dancing classes, never had a teacher before.”

She shared the LJ video on social media and tagged people she knew who were in the dancing community. LJ was offered a scholarship to Wilmington Ballet soon after, and she also got a role in their production of “The Nutcracker” this year.

As more young children acquire access to various social media platforms, such as video platforms, they will be able to learn new skills that they may not have seen elsewhere.

That skill was dance for LJ.

With a smile on his face, he added, “I watched the video and then I fell in love.”

According to studies, children’s access to the internet has become the norm in recent years. For many people, this means using social media apps like TikTok and Youtube.

Despite the fact that TikTok requires users to be at least 13 years old, many young children nonetheless use the program to watch videos. With an estimated 80 million monthly users in the United States alone, TikTok’s creative side lets young children to learn new talents or discover new interests they had not have considered before, such as with LJ.

In internal records reviewed by The New York Times in July, TikTok revealed that around one-third of their daily users are 14 or younger. TikTok does, however, allow users under the age of 13 to use a version of the program that does not allow them to submit content or share personal information.

While there are clear risks associated with young children using social media, when done responsibly, children can discover new hobbies that stimulate creativity. Others have credited social media, particularly TikTok, with rekindling interest in dance.

