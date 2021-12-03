Boy Diagnosed With Rare Uncombable Hair Syndrome: ‘100 Confirmed Cases in the World’

A 14-month-old Atlanta child has been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition that affects his hair color and growth. Uncombable Hair Syndrome is a condition that his parents are now attempting to raise awareness about.

After his mother got a direct message from a stranger, Locklan Samples was diagnosed with UHS over the summer. The note inquired if Locklan was suffering from UHS, a condition the family had never heard of.

Locklan’s mother, Katelyn Samples, 33, told The Washington Newsday that she realized Locklan’s hair was different from her other child, 2-year-old Shep, when he was about nine months old. She said that his hair was straight and fluffy, whereas his brother’s hair was flat.

Katelyn spoke about UHS with Locklan’s pediatrician, who advised them to see a specialist at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, due to the disorder’s rarity.

The bio of Locklan’s official Instagram account reads, “1 in 100 confirmed cases of Uncombable Hair Syndrome in the globe.”

Shiny, frizzy hair that won’t comb down is a symptom of this uncommon condition. UHS is a hereditary illness caused by a genetic mutation that disrupts the proteins that give the hair strand structure. Brushing the hair down flat is impossible due to the mutation.

Locklan’s Instagram account, @uncombable locks, is operated by Katelyn to raise awareness for the rare condition. She updated and posts images of baby Locklan.

Many people believe Albert Einstein had UHS because of his distinctive silver locks, though this has never been proved.

Except for mild eczema, Locklan’s parents say he is in good health. His eczema is thought to be linked to the UHS, according to WBZ News.

Locklan’s hair only needs to be washed once a week, according to Katelyn. When it’s time to wash it, she told The Washington Newsday that because his hair is water resistant, it takes a bit longer to saturate it.

According to experts, the illness can appear anywhere from three months to roughly 12 years old, although it usually improves by the time the youngster reaches puberty. For the time being, there is no cure for UHS.

A six-year-old English daughter also lives with UHS in England. People have stopped Florence Patterson's parents on the street, according to local news agencies.