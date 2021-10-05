Bounties are being placed on school students as part of a ‘Hit List’ that will be discovered online.

Parents of students on a Missouri school’s so-called “hit list” are demanding that the district safeguard their children from being beaten up.

According to FOX4 on Monday, the list contains names and “bounties” to beat up over two dozen freshman kids at Blue Springs High School.

On Facebook, a family member of a child on the “hit list” reported the list had “at least 30 students on it.”

The hit list made its way onto social media in a modified form. On the left-hand side of the list, the students’ names are listed, while the centre column gives the reasons why each kid was singled out.

Being obnoxiously loud, a cheater, a paedophile/sex offender, and a closeted gay are among them. The amount of money linked with thrashing each of the pupils is listed on the right side of the list.

“You know, it’s heartbreaking, you know? On the condition of anonymity, one mother whose child’s name is on the list told FOX4: “I don’t know if she’s safe or not.”

Her kid, she claimed, is a student who has been bullied for numerous years.

“It has had a significant influence on her, to the point that she is constantly miserable and feels like she has no friends,” the mother explained.

“We’re dealing with various mental health professionals to assist her get through this, and it’s terrifying for her.”

The Blue Springs School District claimed in a statement to FOX4 that it was made aware of the hit list over the weekend.

“On the investigation, our administrative staff, the Department of Public Safety, and the Blue Springs Police Department are all cooperating. The social media posts have been judged to be untrustworthy at this time,” the statement read.

The girl’s mother, on the other hand, wants the school to do more to safeguard her daughter.

The mother is one of numerous parents who have informed the Blue Springs Police Department about the hit list. Police said they’ve received five calls from worried parents and two police reports for threats related to the hit list.

Attorneys were “soon to be involved,” according to the family member who wrote on Facebook.

Attorneys were "soon to be involved," according to the family member who wrote on Facebook.

For more information, this website has contacted the school system and the Blue Springs Police Department.