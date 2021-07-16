Boston’s 50 Lowest-Paying Jobs

Stacker used data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to compile a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH. The information is current as of May 2020, and the jobs are ranked by average annual wage. O*NET provides job descriptions.

The yearly mean wage in Boston is $73,850, which is 31.1 percent higher than the national average of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation pays $27,530. Continue reading to find out which jobs made the cut.

Restaurant cooks

MA-NH: Boston-Cambridge-Nashua – Annual mean salary: $35,340 – lowest income of all metros at #373. – 16,150 people employed

National – Average annual salary: $29,530 – 1,109,650 people employed – There are no official educational requirements for entry-level positions. – Metropolitan areas with the lowest average pay: — Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590); Laredo, TX ($21,000); Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590); Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590); Brownsville-Harlingen, T ($21,540) — Gadsden, AL – Description of the position: Restaurants prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, and desserts. Order supplies, maintain records and accounts, price menu items, and arrange menus.

Hand-grinding and polishing workers

MA-NH: Boston-Cambridge-Nashua – Annual average salary: $35,120 – #59 lowest pay out of all metros – Number of employees: 200

National – Average annual salary: $34,380 – Number of people employed: 24,050 – There are no official educational requirements for entry-level positions. – Metropolitan areas with the lowest average pay: — Youngstown, Ohio -OH-PA Warren-Boardman ($25,950) — Erie, PA ($26,530); Racine, WI ($26,720); Erie, PA ($26,530); Erie, PA ($26,530); Erie, PA ($26,530); Erie, PA – Description of the position: Grind, sand, or polish a range of metal, wood, stone, clay, plastic, or glass materials with hand tools or hand-held power equipment. Chippers, buffers, and finishers are all included.

Operators and bids for packaging and filling machines

MA-NH: Boston-Cambridge-Nashua – Annual mean salary: $35,110 – ranked #178 among all metros in terms of income. – 5,170 people employed

National – Average annual salary: $35,220 370,910 people are employed. – High school diploma or similar education is required for entry level positions. – Metropolitan areas with the lowest average pay: — ($22,420) Hammond, LA — El Paso, TX ($23,120) — Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($22,850) – Job description: Prepare industrial or consumer products for storage or transportation by operating or tending machinery. Workers in canneries who pack food goods are included.

Tire changers and repairers

MA-NH: Boston-Cambridge-Nashua – Annual mean salary: $34,950 – lowest pay of all metros at #255 – 970 people employed

National – Average annual salary: $31,790 – Number of people employed: 98,560 – High school diploma or similar education is required for entry level positions. – Metros are equipped with. This is a condensed version of the information.