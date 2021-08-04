Boston Mayor Kim Janey, evoking Jim Crow laws and Trump, says there are no plans for vaccine passports.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey said the city has no plans to require citizens to produce proof of immunization.

According to the Boston Herald, Janey stated so-called “vaccination passports” would be impossible to implement, citing Jim Crow laws and Donald Trump’s birther conspiracy theories.

“There’s a long history in this country of individuals having to produce their papers — whether we’re talking about it as a method to, you know, after — during slavery, post-slavery, or as recent as what the immigrant population has to go through,” Janey added.

“We’ve heard Trump’s birth certificate bullshit before. We want to make sure we’re not doing anything that will exacerbate the barrier for Boston residents or disproportionately affect BIPOC communities,” Janey added.

Janey followed up on Twitter, saying that her administration has “no current plans for business sector vaccination regulations,” but that she is working with the hotel industry to ensure that people can get the vaccine.

In her tweet, the mayor stated, “Earlier today, I pointed out various barriers affecting communities of color with lower immunization rates.” “These obstacles should not be used as justifications; instead, we must remember our common heritage as we work to guarantee fair public health and economic recovery.”

Janey’s reluctance to need vaccine passports comes after New York City stated that from September 13, staff and patrons at indoor establishments will be required to show proof of vaccination.

In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variety, New York was the first big city to take such action. The limits, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio, are necessary in order to get more people vaccinated.

Over the weekend, Massachusetts health officials reported a surge of 2,054 new coronavirus cases. More than 880 new illnesses were reported on Monday, with 226 individuals admitted to the hospital.

Two more deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 17,718 since the epidemic began in March 2020.

Vaccine passports are being proposed by other Boston politicians. Janey’s rhetoric, according to city councilor Andrea Campbell, is “destructive.”

“It is not enslavement or birtherism to show proof of immunization. We’re too close to give up any ground. This is a condensed version of the information.