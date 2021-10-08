Boston is the latest city to do away with Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey has made Boston the latest U.S. city to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Starting next week, on October 11, Janey’s executive order will designate the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, rather than Columbus Day.

On Wednesday, Janey told reporters outside Boston Community Hall, “This is a modest start in a long road around justice in our city.” The event was co-hosted by the United American Indians of New England (UAINE), the North American Indian Center of Boston (NAICOB), and members of the Massachusetts Tribe, all of whom contributed to the city’s increased involvement with indigenous groups.

Despite the fact that Columbus Day is a federal holiday, 14 states and over 130 local governments have chosen to replace it or simply ignore it. More than two dozen communities in Massachusetts celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, with Boston being the most recent.

Janey emphasized the city’s importance in American history, from the American Revolution through the abolitionist movement, as well as its role as “a training ground for today’s civil rights leaders.”

Despite this, she claims that Boston is built on ground that was originally home to Native American tribes such as the Massachusett, Wampanoag, and Nipmuc. “Displacement and subjugation of indigenous peoples, who lived here for hundreds of years,” she acknowledged as part of the city’s “complex past.” “Colonial violence and structural exclusion have soiled our shared past in the city,” Janey remarked. “As present occupants of this land, the city of Boston has the opportunity and responsibility to commemorate indigenous people’s cultures, experiences, and achievements.” Columbus Day was officially honored in 1937 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, however celebrations in New York City date back to 1792. The day was made an official holiday in 1971 and is commemorated as Columbus’ “discovery” of North America; however, some have questioned whether Columbus should be commemorated at all in recent years.

In a statement, Elizabeth Solomon of the Massachusett Tribe in Ponkapoag said, "The people of the Massachusett Tribe have been a part of what is now called Boston for over 10,000 years." "For far too long, this place's indigenous past has been veiled, and frequently erased, by histories, myths, and legends."