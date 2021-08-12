Boston is the latest city in the United States to require workers to get the COVID vaccine or be tested on a regular basis.

Boston city employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or subject to frequent testing in the near future.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey stated on Thursday that the city’s 18,000 employees will be required to be vaccinated. Workers who have not been vaccinated will be subjected to weekly testing and will be forced to give documentation of their negative findings.

At a news conference, Janey stated, “Our aim is to protect our employees and the public, and our work is rooted in public health guidance and based on data and science.”

By the end of the month, all city workers, contractors, and volunteers will be asked to verify their immunization status using a digital portal. The gateway, according to Janey, will be designed to preserve employees’ privacy.

The vaccine mandate will be implemented in stages, starting on September 20 with public-facing personnel who contact with high-priority citizens including children and elders. As of October 4, all public-facing staff must comply, with the policy being implemented for all city employees by October 18.

Those who refuse to divulge their vaccination status will be given clear deadlines for when they must be tested, how to submit testing results, and when they will not be allowed to return to work.

Boston has joined New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. in mandating COVID-19 vaccination for government employees. Last month, New York City announced that its more than 300,000 employees must get vaccinated by September 13 or be tested regularly.

Residents in other cities must likewise show proof of vaccination before visiting indoor shops, restaurants, or gyms.

Janey, on the other hand, stated earlier this month that the so-called “vaccination passports” are unlikely to be used in Boston, conjuring Jim Crow laws and Donald Trump’s birther conspiracy theories.

“There’s a long history in this country of individuals having to produce their papers — whether we’re talking about it as a method to, you know, after — during slavery, post-slavery, or as recent as what the immigrant population has to go through,” Janey added.

President Joe Biden announced new requirements for all civilian federal employees to get vaccinated or subject to frequent testing on Thursday at the federal level.

